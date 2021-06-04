Kate Beckinsale's legs go on forever in quirky skin-tight leggings The Underworld star had the cutest accessory

Kate Beckinsale added the cutest accessory to her eye-catching outfit on Thursday – but it wasn't enough to distract from her endless legs!

The British actress looked gorgeous as she marched through her hotel lobby in a pair of skin-tight, snakeskin leggings and a black and white crop top.

Kate's legs appeared to go on forever as she teamed her off-duty look with a pair of knee-high boots, a black bag and sunglasses.

But her best accessory was her adorable pet dog who she sweetly carried under one arm.

Kate's lithe body didn't go unnoticed by her fans either, with one responding to the photo: "Your legs are the length of my whole body!" A second said: "Very leg orientated."

A third added: "The only thing stopping her legs is the first floor," and a fourth simply wrote: "Those legs!!"

Kate's outfit appeared to be inspired by actor Mickey Rourke

Kate appeared to be responding to an inside joke with one of her friends, as she also shared a photo of actor Mickey Rourke sporting a similar look as he walked down a street with his pet pooch under his arm.

Captioning the photo, Kate wrote: "Your move @theandrehyland."

This isn't the first time Kate's appearance has blown her fans away. Last month, all eyes were on her when she rocked a pair of thigh-high boots with a tiered PVC mini skirt and a semi-sheer basque.

Kate looked gorgeous in her eye-grabbing outfit

The eye-grabbing outfit appeared to be from a scene for her upcoming show Guilty Party, which she filmed in Alberta, Canada, with actor Geoff Stults.

Referencing him and make-up artist Chase Aston, Kate captioned her sultry image: "Popping out to get some poutine. @chase_aston is muttering about Pot Noodles and @geoffmstults spent at least 17 weeks trying to see a moose. We might need to get out of Canada."

Once again, fans took to the comments to rave about her bold ensemble, with one writing: "WOW! You look beautiful!" A second said: "LOVE this outfit." A third added: "Holy sweet mother of..... My goodness you are a sight to behold."

