Ellie Harrison's bio

Ellie Harrison, 43, is a presenter and journalist perhaps best-known for her stint on BBC's Countryfile. It seems the TV star has had a long-interest in wildlife and the outdoors, having studied Ecology and Geography at King's College London.

Ellie Harrison's career

Before landing her big break in the TV industry, Ellie explored a career in country music, and worked a number of jobs in her early career to keep her afloat.

One of her first roles was at Channel 5 working as a secretary. Soon after, however, she made her TV debut filling in for Michaela Strachan's maternity leave on the programme Michaela's Wild Challenge – which subsequently was awards a Children's BAFTA.

This role subsequently lead to numerous other gigs in television for shows like The One Show, The Great British Winter and Country Tracks – before becoming a regular on Countryfile in 2009.

Ellie Harrison has been on Countryfile since 2009

Ellie Harrison's family

Ellie is happily married to husband, Matthew Goodman. Matthew works as a GP and the pair have been together for 14 years. The couple, who got engaged in 2005 but are yet to tie the knot, have three children and live in Gloucestershire.

While the presenter prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight, she made a rare comment about her fiance while speaking to Event magazine." He's the most handsome man on Earth," she said. "He's my beloved, and I hope we die together. Not yet. But that's my wish – that we end up dying together."

Ellie Harrison's time on Countryfile

Ellie has been regular on Countryfile since 2009 and has also hosted at Countryfile Live. The presenter even went back to her country music roots in 2017 as she danced and sang as part of the Countryfile special for BBC's Children in Need.

