Meet Countryfile star Matt Baker's wife Nicola Mooney

Matt Baker is a much-loved member of the Countryfile family. He joined the popular BBC series in 2009 after finding fame on the children's show Blue Peter in the noughties.

But how much do you know about the woman who's been by his side throughout his incredible career? Meet Matt's wife Nicola Mooney here...

Who is Matt Baker's wife Nicola Mooney?

Nicola Mooney is a former physiotherapist. She met her husband Matt 23 years ago before he found fame as a television presenter. At the time, Matt was just 20 years old and working as a performer in a disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes.

The couple previously lived in Hertfordshire but moved to the Durham Dales in 2020 to take care of Matt's parents' farm following an accident.

Nicola joined Instagram in March 2021 and can be found at the handle @mrsnicolabaker, where she shares snapshots of her life at the family's Durham farm and delicious recipes. Despite only being on the social media app for a few weeks, she's already garnered over 24.1k followers.

More recently, she signed to children's literary agent Picked Ink, and it's believed that she's working on her first novel, which has been described as a "magical middle grade story".

When did Matt Baker and Nicola Mooney marry?

Matt and Nicola tied the knot on 16 July 2004 after dating for seven years. On their 16th anniversary in 2020, Matt took to Instagram to share a sweet collage featuring unseen photos of the happy couple together.

One of the four images showed the two on their wedding day, with the bride looking beautiful in her gown and holding her bouquet as she poses with her new husband. "Today's our anniversary," the former The One Show star wrote in the caption. "16 yrs ago I married my soul mate and love of my life, it's been 23 years of happiness since we said hello!"

What has Matt Baker said about his wife Nicola Mooney?

In an interview with The Mirror in 2011, Matt said he felt "lucky" that he met his wife before he became a household name.

"I'm so lucky that I met my wife Nicola before any of this telly lark started," he said. "I knew way back then she was the one and I don't think I could have done all this without her."

How many children do Matt Baker and Nicola Mooney have?

The couple share two adorable children together. In 2009, they welcomed their first child together, a boy, followed two years later by a daughter. Now 12 and 10, Luke and Molly love helping their parents with the day-to-day running of the farm and even featured in Matt's Channel 4 series Our Farm in the Dales.

