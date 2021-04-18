Countryfile: meet the presenters' children here See the families of Matt Baker, Helen Skelton, Ellie Harrison and more

Is there anything better to watch on a Sunday afternoon than Countryfile? We think not. The charming BBC show has been a Sunday staple for more than 30 years and we couldn't imagine our weekends without it.

Ahead of the latest episode, why not get to know the families of the judges a little better? From Anita Rani to Matt Baker, find out all about their loved ones here...

John Craven

At 80, John Craven is both a father and a grandfather! The presenter, who has been part of the Countryfile team for over 30 years, shares daughters Emma and Victoria with his wife, Marilyn. Both have children of their own, making John a grandfather of five.

John is both a father and a grandfather

Adam Henson

Adam Henson, 54, met his long term partner Charlotte back in school, and today they share children Alfie and Ella. It's clear that Adam's a doting father, and he even turned his hand to children's writing, publishing his book A Year on Adam's Farm earlier this year.

Adam has two young children

Sean Fletcher

Sean Fletcher, 46, is a father of two. With his wife, Welsh TV producer Luned Tonderai, he shares daughter Lili, 22, and son Reuben, 17.

Sean has a son and a daughter

Reuben had severe OCD as a child, which led to him being hospitalised, and Sean told Wales Online that he and his wife initially worried that it was in some way their fault. "Luned and I were worried that we would be judged as parents - did we work too much? There is all this stigma for parents, too… The worry that if we talked about Reuben's OCD, we'd be judged, he'd be judged."

But opening up about their family's challenges brought the star a lot of support. He said: "It was like a weight had been lifted from our shoulders… many parents have been in touch sharing their experiences and concerns."

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton, 37, is a proud mum of two. She has been married to English professional rugby league footballer Richie Myler since 2013. Eldest son Ernie was born in 2015, followed by Louis in 2017. Speaking to The Mirror, Helen revealed that she's not a strict mum.

Helen is a mum to two boys

"If I tell them to go on the naughty step, they laugh in my face," she said, adding: "My friends who have really well-behaved kids call my house 'The house with no rules'."

Tom Heap

Tom Heap, 44, prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight so not much is known about his family beyond the fact that he and his wife Tammy share three children together. The couple tied the knot in 1992 and they live together in the Warwickshire countryside.

Tom prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight

Anita Rani

Anitra Rani, 43, lives with her husband Bhupinder Rehal in East London. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish three-day traditional Sikh ceremony over ten years ago, don't currently have children together and Anita has bravely opened up about her experience with miscarriage.

Anita and her husband Bhupinder have been together for over ten years

Speaking to HELLO! about the overwhelming support and positive messages she received after sharing her story, she said: "So many women – and men – got in touch to say: 'We've carried this as a secret, but well done you for bringing it out into the open because it's still taboo and it shouldn't be."

Ellie Harrison

Ellie, 43, lives in Gloucestershire with her fiance partner Matt Goodman, with whom she shares three children - two daughters and a son - although Ellie prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

Ellie has two daughters and a son

Giving a rare insight into her family life in an interview with Radio Times, Ellie revealed that she prefers not to be away from her kids for long stints. She said: "Even if I wanted to, I couldn't be a Steve Backshall or a Bear Grylls because you can't be on huge expeditions for weeks and months on end and be present in your children's lives."

Matt Baker

Matt Baker, 43, and his wife Nicola have two children. In 2009, the couple welcomed their first child together, a boy, followed two years later by a daughter. Now 12 and 10, respectively, Luke and Molly love helping their famous dad around their family farm.

Matt's children love helping him out around the farm

Family life is incredibly important to the star – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show after nine years in order to spend more time with his family.

Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, Matt told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

