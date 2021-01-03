Who is Countryfile host Sean Fletcher's wife, Luned Tonderai? The lovebirds have been together for over two decades

Born in New York, Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher started his career behind the scenes in radio before moving in front of the camera in 2005, when he started hosting sports bulletins on BBC News.

He then went on to work at BBC Breakfast before joining Good Morning Britain, where he is a firm viewer favourite.

MORE: Countryfile's Matt Baker's farmhouse is everything we imagined

Sean joined the team at the BBC's weekly rural and environmental show back in 2015.

While Sean has become well-known for his on-screen work, however, you might not know as much about the 46-year-old spends his time away from work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Countryfile star Matt Baker smiles through the rain

Ahead of Countryfile's look back at the last year, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the star's personal life.

Read on to find out more…

Who is Sean Fletcher's wife?

Sean tends to keep his private life under wraps, but we do know that he is married to Luned Tonderai, a TV producer, cinematographer, and director who is originally from Wales.

Sean joined BBC show Countryfile in 2015

MORE: Countryfile star Anita Rani and husband: see inside their sweet relationship here

READ: Countryfile's Julia Bradbury reveals how her children are helping to shape the future

Luned's Twitter bio describes her as a "Documentary maker, mother, sometimes runner," and she has worked on a wide range of TV shows, including Panorama, 24 Hours in Police Custody and Gogglebox.

When did Sean and Luned Tonderai get married?

The couple got together in 1994 and tied the knot five years later.

The presenter revealed in an interview with Wales Online that on their wedding day, he made a moving pledge to his wife.

The star said: "I promised Luned I'd learn Welsh on our wedding day, and I did."

Sean is now fluent in the language, telling the publication: "I feel Welsh adopted. My identity is just me really. I fit into lots of groups but because there's such a strong Welsh identity that makes it easier to buy into and I do feel part of that identity."

Sean and Luned have been married for 22 years

Have they ever appeared on screen together?

Sean and Lumed appeared in an episode of All-Star Mr & Mrs in 2015.

Telling his GMB colleagues about their time on the programme, Sean joked: "We know each other really well... I thought that would help but it also means you've got a few secrets and a few things came out... I had visions of all three couples splitting up after the show, but we got through it."

In May this year, the couple worked together for the first time, as Lumed was behind the scenes on a Countryfile episode filmed at Hampton Court and could be briefly spotted in front of the camera, too.

Sean documented the moment on Twitter at the time, writing: "I've been married to @lunedtonderai for 21 years and we’ve known each other for 26 years. But we’d never worked together, until last week when we filmed for @BBCCountryfile @ #hamptoncourt with @OpCentaur. She even makes a cameo appearance…"

The star is also a fan favourite on Good Morning Britain

Do the couple have any children?

Sean and Luned are parents to daughter Lili, 22, and son Reuben, 17, who were both born in Cardiff, but the family later relocated to London.

Reuben had severe OCD as a child, which led to him being hospitalised, and Sean told Wales Online that he and his wife initially worried that it was in some way their fault.

"Luned and I were worried that we would be judged as parents - did we work too much? There is all this stigma for parents, too… The worry that if we talked about Reuben's OCD, we'd be judged, he'd be judged."

But opening up about their family's challenges brought the star a lot of support.

Sean said: "It was like a weight had been lifted from our shoulders… many parents have been in touch sharing their experiences and concerns."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.