Countryfile: meet the presenters' partners here

We love sitting down to watch Countryfile on Sunday afternoons. The long-running BBC show has made household names out of its presenters, but how much do you know about their lives away from the cameras?

From Matt Baker to Anita Rani, keep reading for everything you need to know about their loved ones...

John Craven

It's hard to believe that presenter John, 80, has been presenting Countryfile since 1989! Since joining the show over 30 years ago, John has become both a dad and a granddad! He and his wife Marilyn share two grown-up daughters, Emma and Victoria, and five grandchildren.

John is the longest-serving presenter on the show

Adam Henson

Like his co-presenter, Ellie, Adam, 54, has been together with his partner for years but hasn't seen the need to get married. He reportedly met his long term partner Charlotte back in school, and today they are proud parents to children Alfie and Ella.

Sean has wife Charlotte to thank for his role on the show

It was Charlotte who encouraged the farmer to apply for the Countryfile role. Adam told The Mirror: "Countryfile did a presenter search, and although I wasn't bothered, my partner nagged me about it, as she thought I'd be really good.

"After lots of auditions, I ended up getting the job. At first, I was only working once a month, then when it went prime time, the viewing figures went up to six million, and that was that."

Sean Fletcher

Sean, 46, has been married to wife Luned Tonderai, who is a Welsh TV producer, since 1999. Luned worked on a wide range of TV shows, including Panorama, 24 Hours in Police Custody and Gogglebox.

Sean and his TV producer wife Lunad

The presenter revealed in an interview with Wales Online that on their wedding day, he made a moving pledge to his wife. The star said: "I promised Luned I'd learn Welsh on our wedding day, and I did."

Helen Skelton

Helen, 37, has been married to English professional rugby league footballer Richie Myler for seven years and is a proud mum of two boys.

Helen is married to pro rugby player Richie Myler

In 2018, in a tribute to her husband on their fifth wedding anniversary, Helen referred to Richie as her "teammate". She wrote: "Five years. I don't know where the hoover is. He doesn't know who we pay our mortgage to. I like early mornings. He likes late nights."

Tom Heap

Presenter Tom, 44, lives with his wife Tammany in Warwickshire. The couple, who married in 1992, tend to keep their relationship private, and not much is known about them. They are thought to have at least three children together.

Tom tends to keep his love life out of the spotlight

Anita Rani

After meeting as youngsters through mutual friends, Anita, 43, and her husband Bhupinder Rehal tied the knot in a lavish three-day traditional Sikh ceremony over ten years ago. Today the couple share a home together in East London.

Anita has been married to husband Bhupi for over 10 years

The couple don't have any children together, although Anita has opened up about her experience with miscarriage before. Speaking to HELLO! about the overwhelming support and positive messages she received after sharing her story, she said: "So many women – and men – got in touch to say: 'We've carried this as a secret, but well done you for bringing it out into the open because it's still taboo and it shouldn't be."

Ellie Harrison

Ellie, 43, lives in Gloucestershire with her long-term partner Matt Goodman and their three children. The couple have been engaged since 2005 but have yet to tie the knot.

Ellie is married with three children

While the presenter prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight, she made a rare comment about her fiance while speaking to Event magazine." He's the most handsome man on Earth," she said. "He's my beloved, and I hope we die together. Not yet. But that's my wish – that we end up dying together."

Matt Baker

Matt, 43, has been married to wife Nicola Mooney since 2004. The couple, who now share two children together, reportedly met the former Blue Peter presenter when he was performing in the disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes back in the 90s.

Matt and his wife Nicola

Speaking to The Express in 2011, Matt said he felt "lucky" that he met his wife before he became a household name. "I'm so lucky that I met my wife Nicola before any of this telly lark started," he said. "I knew way back then she was the one and I don't think I could have done all this without her."

