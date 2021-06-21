Garden Rescue star Harry Rich's new photo of daughter has fans saying same thing The BBC presenter is a father-of-one

Garden Rescue star Harry Rich has built up quite the fanbase after appearing on the BBC programme along his brother, but the horticulturist has also built up a following on social media thanks to the gorgeous pictures of his family life.

Earlier this month, the presenter shared a new photo on Instagram of his daughter Indigo, and fans all had a very similar reaction – that she is adorable!

It seems his daughter could be taking could be following in her father's footsteps, as the one-year-old could be seen wearing adorable dungarees with flowers adorning them as Harry wrote in the caption: "The flower collector."

Plenty of Harry's fans took to the comments to gush over the photo. One fan said: "Start them young, such talent you and your brother have also love the artwork please keep it all coming and thank you." A second wrote: "Aww she is beautiful bless her," as a third said: "What a cutie!"

Meanwhile, Harry and his brother David run a joint Instagram account to show off their enviable gardens and many of their followers have been expressing their sadness at the pair's decision to leave Garden Rescue after the current series.

Harry Rich shared this cute photo of his daughter on his Instagram

One fan wrote on a recent post of theirs: "Really going to miss you both on Garden Rescue... Prefer the programmes with both of you and Charlie. I watch all the old ones several times!" A second echoed this, writing: "So going to miss you guys on Garden Rescue."

The BBC announced that the experts would be leaving to make way for new horticulture pros to have their time on the show. A statement read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

It was also revealed that three new faces would be taking over the show. Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull are set to join Charlie for series seven onwards.

