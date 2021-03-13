The Bachelorette confirms new hosts as Chris Harrison steps down amid controversy Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

Chris Harrison has stepped down as host amid ongoing controversy surrounding his comments on racism and the "woke police."

ABC confirmed the news, sharing a statement that read: "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

The statement continued: "As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks.

"These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

It is thought Katie Thurston, a fan favourite from the current season of The Bachelor, will be named as the next Bachelorette.

Katie became the subject of the rumors after TV blogger Reality Steve tweeted: "(SPOILER): At the Women Tell All taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette. Katie gets eliminated on Monday's episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt."

Katie's season will reportedly begin taping "at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico in a few weeks.

The current season of The Bachelor ends on Monday and will see Matt James give his final rose to either Michelle Young or Rachael Kirkconnell.

Matt was announced as the first Black male bachelor in June 2020, however, his season has been riddled with controversy, after it emerged frontrunner Rachael had attended antebellum parties in 2018 while at college.

Chris later came under fire as he defended her actions, and appeared to talk over Rachel Lindsay - the first black Bachelorette - when she attempted to explain why Rachael's actions were insensitive.

Emmanuel Acho will host the After The Final Rose special.

