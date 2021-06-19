Modern Family's Sarah Hyland 'so excited' to celebrate incredible Bachelor news

The Bachelor star Wells Adams has had his Bachelor in Paradise role expanded from bartender to master of ceremonies, including hosting an episode of the hit summer show. Wells' fiancee, Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, was over the moon for her love, revealing she was "immensely proud."

"I'm so excited I can finally say that @wellsadams is the MASTER OF CEREMONIES!!!!!" she shared.

In another story on Instagram she posted a picture of the pair on a beach and added: "I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams."

Wells, who found fame on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and also appeared on season three of Bachelor in Paradise, became a fan favorite and joined the show in season four as its bartender.

Sharing the news on his own Instagram, Wells joked: "Starts practicing 'This is the final drink of the..sorry, this is the final rose of the evening.'

"See ya on the beach!"

Bachelor in Paradise will air on ABC on August 16, a delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic. As well as hosting the rose ceremonies, the 37-year-old will join the likes of Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon and David Spade as guest hosts for the series.

Chris Harrison, the long-time host and executive producer, exited the franchise - which he had been with since the first season - amid controversy.

Chris was forced to apologize after defending Rachael Kirkconnell's decision to attend an antebellum party in 2018, and slamming the "woke police," in an interview with the first black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

He also came under fire for talking over Rachel when she attempted to explain why Rachael's actions were insensitive. Weeks later it was confirmed he had left the series for good.

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey," ABC said in a statement.

"I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," added Chris. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

