The Bachelorette: Everything we know about season 17 and Katie Thurston The Bachelorette is back

The Bachelorette is back - and we can't wait to see what truths Katie Thurston springs on her 30 hopefuls.

Katie - who made a memorable impression when she gave Matt James her vibrator upon meeting him on season 25 of The Bachelor AND gave the girls a telling off for bullying in the house - is now hoping to find love for herself.

But what can we expect from the new season, which will look very different to any that have come before it…

Who is The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston?

Katie emerged as a fan favorite on The Bachelor when she gifted Matt James her vibrator.

It was quite the entrance but she went on to stand up for herself, and the other woman in the house, when bullying emerged among some of the other hopefuls.

The 30-year-old found herself falling for Matt but he sadly chose to send her home, admitting he didn't feel a connetion.

Now, she's hoping to find a better connection with one of the 30 men vying for her heart.

Katie, 30, is from Washington

Katie is from Washington state and is a bank marketing manager.

What is Katie Thurston looking for in a man?

Her Bachelor bio read that she wants a “mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally."

"Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!"

However, she recently acknowledged that "time is short" and that she realized she had to kiss on the first date in order to use her time "wisely."

"You can't be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I've got to use my time wisely!" she joked.

Who are The Bachelorette men?

ABC revealed the 29 men hoping to charm Katie - and have left one name a surprise.

As always though, we're expecting some twists and turns, and we're sure more men will show up at some point.

The 29 men who will vie for Katie’s heart and whose names we do know are…

Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, Calif.

Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif.

Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria

Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, N.Y.

Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Mass.

Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, Calif.

Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

Conor B make quite the impression

Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif.

David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, N.C.

Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, Calif.

Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.

Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas

Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, N.J.

John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif.

Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Fla.

Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.

Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Fla.

Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas

Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Ore.

Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nev.

Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio

Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, Calif.

Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, Calif.

Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Ga.

Who is hosting The Bachelorette?

Tayshia (left) and Kaitlyn (right) will host the series

After Chris Harrison stepped down in early 2021 amid remarks he made about Rachael Kirkconnell and her antebellum party controversies, ABC asked Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to host.

The pair, who have both taken part in the show and found love, will co-host the series and help Katie follow her heart.

Where is The Bachelorette filmed?

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the show filmed season 17 at the gorgeous Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, a luxury hotel outside Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The show usually films in Los Angeles and features dates all around the state of California but this past year saw the seasons filming in one resort.

At the Tamaya Resort options for one-on-one and group dates include horse trail rides, golfing, hot air balloon rides, tennis courts and of course, swimming pools.

When is The Bachelorette on?

The Bachelorette will air every Monday on ABC. Katie's season will premiere 7 June at 8pm ET.

