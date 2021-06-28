FBI: Most Wanted star Kellan Lutz shares sweet message from wife during time apart Kellan starred in the Twilight franchise

FBI: Most Wanted star Kellan Lutz has left home to film a new project - but his wife Brittany snuck a sweet note into his suitcase to remind him of home.

Kellan, who starred in the Twilight franchise, shared the note on social media, thanking his wife for writing "lovely letters" and hiding them into his case.

"Thank you to my amazing wife @brittanylynnlutz for always writing me lovely letters and hiding them in my suitcase when I have to leave," he wrote, calling her the "light of my life."

"Miss you guys and can’t wait to come back HOME after I wrap this movie," he added.

Kellan, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kenny Crosby in the hit CBS franchise, and Brittany are parents to four-month-old daughter Ashtyn.

The note read: "We love you so much and already miss you! Thank you for being the best hubby and daddy.

"We can't wait to have you back home so we can laugh and play and cuddle and swim! You are the light of our lives! Be safe and have a great shoot, love you!"

Kellan shared the note with fans

The 36-year-old actor and TV host Brittany married in late 2017 and they announced in late 2019 they were expecting a baby girl.

However, tragically their baby died when Brittany was six months pregnant.

"I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family," shared Brittany.

On February 22, 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter, Ashtyn, sharing the news with fans four days later.

Brittany is the host of podcast Embraced of Grace.

Kellan stars alongside Julian McMahon and Keisha Castle-Hughes in FBI: Most Wanted, a spin-off from Dick Wolf's FBI.