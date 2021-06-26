Chicago Fire stars Daniel Kyri and Miranda Rae Mayo over the moon as familiar face joins season 10 We can't wait!

Chicago Fire has upped Hanako Greensmith, who plays paramedic Violet Mikami, to a season regular - and her co-stars couldn't be happier.

Hanako shared the news on Friday alongside a picture of herself with Kara Killmer and Miranda Rae Mayo.

"Things that make me very happy. And very excited. Thank you so much for all of the love and support - I’m endlessly grateful. See. You. Next. SZN MY FRANDZ!" she captioned the post.

MORE: Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo speaks exclusively to HELLO!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake and Violet reconnect at Mollys

"Yes sweet angel queen, yes!" commented Miranda, who stars as firefighter Stella Kidd in the show, while Daniel Kyri added: "Congrats boo!"

MORE: See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

MORE: Chicago Fire's Daniel Kyri supports co-star Miranda Rae Mayo after cliffhanger finale

Former Chicago Fire stars Annie Ilonzeh and Adriyan Rae also shared their love and support.

"Congratulations, can’t wait to see more of Violet next season," commented one fan as another added: "YOU DEFINITELY DESERVE THIS - I can’t wait for Violet Mikami on season 10."

Hanako (left) with Kara Killmer

Hanako first made an appearance in season eight as a paramedic from a different firehouse whom Alberto Rosende's firefighter Blake Gallo had trained with at the academy.

The pair enjoyed a brief romance but it soon fizzled out, and in season nine she joined Firehouse 51 at the request of Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer).

But fans have been hoping for a reunion, and her full-time addition to the cast may see their relationship explored further.

Violet joined Firehouse 51 in season nine

Miranda previously told HELLO about her own hopes for season ten and where her character, Stella, may end up after passing her lieutenant's exams.

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," she said.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here