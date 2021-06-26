Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen opens up about sweet moment she met husband Clive The couple have been married since 2000

Amanda and Clive Owen have become familiar faces to TV viewers thanks to Our Yorkshire Farm, which has been airing since 2018 and documents the couple's experience of running - and raising nine children on - one of the most remote farms in Britain.

The show has captivated audiences and become Channel 5's most-watched factual show ever, with almost four million viewers tuning in each week.

But have you ever wondered how Amanda and Clive met? Keep reading for all the details of their sweet first encounter...

The pair first laid eyes on each other in 1995, when Amanda was 21 and training to be a shepherdess, and Clive was 42 and already running his own farm. According to the loved-up couple, Amanda came knocking on Clive's door on a cold Yorkshire night asking to borrow a "tup", which is a male sheep.

"This six-foot something woman knocked on my door. I was very taken with her, you couldn't not be," Clive, who was previously married, recalled.

Amanda confessed that their relationship began as a "slow burn," and the pair began as friends before they developed strong romantic feelings for each other. "We kind of got to know each other, we kind of made friends first and then we went out a little bit together," she said.

The couple share nine children between the ages of 20 and four

"With us both coming from non-farming backgrounds I think we're kind of like peas in a pod really, although we didn't know that at the time."

The couple wed five years later in 2000 and have since gone on to have nine children together. They share Raven, 20, Reuben, 17, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four. The children all pitch in on the farm, where the family care for 1,000 sheep, 40 cows, six dogs and four ponies.

As for whether the family will have more children in the future, Amanda recently teased that fans will have to "wait and see".

She told The Sun: "I think I'm too old to have a tenth child. I don't know, wait and see. There was never any family planning, so who knows? Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. People are quick to say to a mum-of-nine: 'You can't do this, you can't do that'."

