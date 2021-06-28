Sam Heughan’s Outlander co-star pokes fun at his latest snap 

Sam Heughan has shared a snap of himself working out at the gym - and his co-star couldn’t help but poke fun at the star! Posting on Instagram of himself with weights, the Outlander actor wrote: “Intense week and a sweaty #SaturdaySession to finish it off! Now, RELAX! What you got planned for this weekend?! @mypeakchallenge.”

His co-star, Tim Downie, was quick to comment on the post, joking: “I really wish you’d stop superimposing your head on my body without asking. I’ve put a lot of work in.” Fans were quick to comment on Tim’s post, who plays Governor Tryon in the show, with one writing: “The wonders of editing,” while another added: “I just snort laughed Tim! Thank you I needed that.”

WATCH: Outlander star Sam Heughan shares sneak peek from Men in Kilts

Sam often shares snaps about his projects (and gym routine) on Instagram, and recently impressed fans after celebrating that his brand of drink, Sassenach Spirits, being stocked on the shelf. He wrote: “So wonderful to visit the new whisky bar @thefifearms and to see our @sassenachspirits taking pride of place! It looks right at home in that wonderful hotel. Pop by for a dram while it lasts.”

Sam has racked up a large following his time on Outlander - which recently wrapped up filming season six - but fans can also enjoy watching him on his documentary series, Men in Kilts, alongside his former co-star Graham McTavish. The show sees the pair journey across many different areas of their homeland, learning all about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

Tim poked fun at his pal!

Speaking about what to expect from season six, Caitriona Balfe previously said: “We’re at the beginning of a journey with Claire, and I think it will take a long time for her to put the pieces back together. But, the great thing is that she has a loving family around her, who also unfortunately understand this experience all too well. That is something that really gives her a lot of strength."

