Loose Women presenters Kaye Adams and Denise Welch clashed during a heated debate on Monday's edition of the show while discussing the impact of lockdown and the recent political scandal involving former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The ITV hosts were debating whether the politician's actions would make the general public less inclined to follow the current guidelines, when the two become embroiled in a heated argument as they shared their own views.

Kaye told her co-host: "But surely we have to listen to other views as well, and that's not to say there's a right and a wrong here. We are all in a very febrile situation but out of respect to our viewers, [we have] to just give some of the alternative view."

WATCH: Denise Welch and Kaye Adams clash over lockdown debate

The anchor then read a comment sent in from a viewer stating that Matt's behaviour does not make them want to break the rules, adding: "Ironically, there are people out there who are saying, I don't care what Matt Hancock does, it is my choice to continue to be cautious."

Denise, who has previously voiced her arguments regarding restrictions on the show, said: "That's all fine but I'd like to have more open debates, transparency about what is going to happen. Because my friend said that there are many, many people living in Australia and New Zealand who are living in a constant grief…"

Kaye Adams was keen to be "careful" about what was said on the show

Kaye, who was keen to keep the conversation neutral, then added: "Denise we really have to be careful about what we say in a public forum. We do," before Denise interjected: "But what have I just said though that's contentious?" Kaye then added: "No, I know but I'm just saying we need to be mindful."

It seems many on Twitter who were watching the show were equally divided in their view, with some praising Denise while others were in agreement with Kaye's caution. One said: "Think Kaye handled that very well. #loosewomen."

Another wrote: "#LooseWomen Denise, let everyone have an opinion and please stop shouting! No one will listen to you or agree when you have such rage!" However, a third fan tweeted: "#LooseWomen Yes Denise! I love this woman. She knows exactly what's what, Kaye can stay in lockdown forever for all I care. Mad love for Denise Welch for speaking up."

