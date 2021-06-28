Grantchester director shares first look at season six We can't wait to see what's in store

Grantchester’s director Jermain Julien has shared a sneak peek from the much-anticipated season six - and we can’t wait to find out more! Posting a snap from the editing room to Twitter, he wrote: “In the grade. @GrantchesterUK Series 6. #ThereIsSoMuchICantTellYou.”

The shot shows Tom Brittney, who plays William Davenport, dressed in clerical clothing while looking concerned about something - but what?!

The show resumed filming in October, with Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd saying at the time: "In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester. The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience is very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them."

The upcoming series will be set in 1958, and the first episode will see Reverend Will Davenport and DI Geordie Keating trying to relax at a holiday camp when, of course, there is a murder. ITV's synopsis reads: "As events unfold on the trip, there will be serious repercussions for the rest of the series.”

The director shared a first look at season six

Robson Green, who plays Geordie Keating on the show, previously opened up about what to expect from the new series, telling PBS: “Let’s just say Geordie and Will, two kindred spirits, go AWOL and go down a really destructive path together. So who’s going to save their two souls?”

Tom took over from James Norton, who played the lead role for three seasons before bowing out back in 2017. At the time, James said told Radio Times: "When the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney… It felt like it would be better to hand over the baton to someone else and give Grantchester a fresh injection of energy.

