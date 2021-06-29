Shaun Evans: first look at Endeavour star in BBC drama Vigil - and he look so different! The actor is perhaps best known for his role in Endeavour

Endeavour star Shaun Evans has appeared in a first look snap of the new BBC drama Vigil, and he looks so different from his role as Endeavour Morse in Endeavour! In the upcoming BBC drama, Shaun is set to play Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover in the submarine murder mystery drama alongside stars including Suranne Jones, Rosie Leslie and Line of Duty's Martin Compston.

WATCH: Suranne Jones stars in submarine murder mystery Vigil

So what is the series about? The official synopsis reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security."

The first trailer sees DCI Silva deny that she is claustrophobic as she goes onboard the vessel to investigate the death.

Shaun plays Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover

Speaking about what to expect from the show, Suranne said: "Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about... Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming."

Meanwhile, Shaun has returned to work on Endeavour season eight, with executive producer Russell Lewis telling ITV: "Happily, it looks as if our timeline has endured the hiatus and that we will still be delivering our vision of 1971, albeit through an Endeavour glass darkly, exactly half a century on.

We can't wait for the new drama!

"Social distancing and strict insurance regulation with its bubbles and cohorts mean that backroom boys like me and the other execs haven't been able to get out to set as usual, but all the same, we're very fortunate to be back in business at all and count our blessings daily. It's truly lovely to be back telling new stories with Oxford's Finest."

