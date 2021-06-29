Supernatural creator apologises to Jared Padalecki following upset at spin-off show 

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has apologised to Jared Padalecki after he revealed that the series’ spin-off show was announced without him being informed, despite playing a main character in the show’s 15-year run.

Eric tweeted an apology after saying he “loved” the idea of the show, which will be based around Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary Winchester. He tweeted: “Guys. When I wrote this, I assumed Jared knew. I was wrong. I already apologized to him & @jarpad & @JensenAckles worked it out. I love them both like brothers, both equally contributed to #SPN. Families have bumps, they overcome them, that's why they're family. #SPNFamily.”

WATCH: Supernatural's season 15 trailer

Jared previously said that he was “gutted” after the show was announced without his knowledge and retweeted his on-screen brother, Jensen Ackles, adding: "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

Jared tweeted that he was 'gutted' about the news

Jared fired off a third tweet - which has since been deleted - at Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson who will be penning the new series. "Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you've done. #Bravo you coward," it read.

He later confirmed that he had spoken to Jensen and that all was well, asking fans not to send hate or threats. He wrote: "Things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've traveled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us.” Jensen added: "Love you @jarpad… Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you're busy... as am I, but you're still my brother."

