Where is Grantchester? Explore the filming locations of season six Grantchester recently returned to ITV

Grantchester is back for its sixth series and so are favourites such as Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Only Fools and Horses star Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Sylvia Chapman.

And although James Norton hasn't returned as Sidney Chambers after leaving in series four, viewers have welcomed Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport, with open arms. Fans will also be pleased to see the beautiful Cambridge backdrop return which gives the show its charm. If you've ever wondered about the area used for shooting the ITV drama, then we've done a roundup of the filming locations below.

Robson Green returns along with newcomer Tom Brittney

Where is Grantchester?

Although the series is based on fictional novels, Grantchester is a real place. A village and civil parish near the River Cam in South Cambridgeshire, the town dates back to the ninth century. The village is drenched in history and tradition and, with it being so close to the prestigious University of Cambridge, the town also boasts the world's highest concentration of Nobel Prize winners.

The drama is mostly filmed in the countryside village

The Grantchester Church

It's also the home to the Church of St Mary and St Andrew, a Grade II-listed building with parts that date back to the twelfth century. The church, as well as the picturesque river ideal for punting, attracts many tourists. The beautiful building provides a backdrop to the show and is where many of the scenes are filmed.

The Church of St Mary and St Andrew is used as a location

King's Parade, Cambridge

For the second series, the cast and crew took to King's Parade located in central Cambridge to film scenes for the drama. Many fans flocked to the location to try and catch a glimpse of the cast and extras, who were dressed in 50s style attire and surrounded by vintage cars. The street, which runs into Trinity Street and Trumpington Street, attracts regular tourists due to its close proximity to the University. The University grounds have also been used for filming, including outside the esteemed King's College.

King's Parade in Cambridge has also featured in the show

Where else is Grantchester filmed?

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the show is filmed in the village of Grantchester. However, the show has used other towns and cities for their filming to replicate the small town.

The King's College campus at Cambridge University is also used for filming

Central Cambridge was used as a filming location, as well as King's Cross Station and Borough Market in London, and even certain parts of Hertfordshire.

Grantchester continues on Friday, 9pm on ITV

