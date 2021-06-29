Garden Rescue's The Rich Brothers share new snaps with fans ahead of show exit Harry and David are leaving the BBC show

Fans were saddened to hear the news that Harry and David Rich would be leaving popular BBC show, Garden Rescue, but fear not as the brothers continue to share wonderful and inspiring garden content on their social media.

Posting on their Instagram stories on Monday, the Rich brother's account shared a series of images with their 56,000 followers. The first snap was a photo of a garden under a revamp, while the others were gorgeous shots of the foliage and flowers that they had taken.

WATCH: Harry and David Rich are waving goodbye to Garden Rescue

Meanwhile, a post they shared on Instagram last week prompted a wave of comments from fans to express their sadness at the brothers' decision to leave Garden Rescue after the current series wraps.

One person wrote in a comment: "Looks lovely. You two will be missed on garden rescue, loved your garden designs." A second said: "Lovely. Thank you for your garden rescue designs also. I love watching and always rooting for you too!"

The Rich brothers often share snaps on their Instagram

Meanwhile, a third expressed their desire for Harry and David to start their own spin-off show, writing: "I hope you get your own show!!! I also would love to see before and after pictures and the process of Harry’s home and gardens!"

The presenters are clearly proud of their work

The BBC announced that the experts would be leaving to make way for new horticulture pros to have their time on the show. A statement read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

It was also revealed that three new faces would be taking over the show. Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull are set to join Charlie for series seven onwards, which will air in 2022. Alex McLead, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, said: "I'd also like to say a big thank you to Harry, David and Arit whose passion and creativity have made the show what it is today."

