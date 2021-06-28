Garden Rescue's new series update will excite fans – get the details Charlie Dimmock and the team are back!

Garden Rescue fans have been enjoying new episodes in the sixth series in recent weeks after the show returned following an extended break due to the pandemic – and the team on the BBC programme are showing no signs of slowing down!

MORE: Meet the new experts on Garden Rescue

Charlie Dimmock and a group of landscape experts and designers are back transforming gardens as they film for the upcoming seventh series – which will air in 2022.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Garden Rescue on BBC - official trailer

According to Bristol Live, the team headed to the suburb town of Fishponds to turn a local resident's ordinary garden into a gorgeous outdoor space.

Bristol-based gardener, Ben Pope, who works as a project manager on the BBC show's upcoming series, revealed to the paper that the cast and crew were working under strict COVID-19 filming guidelines and that the reveal went down a treat with homeowner, Emily.

"It was a really fantastic reveal which should look great when the episode airs next year. The landscapers weren't allowed to be in the garden when the reveal took place due to Covid guidelines but we could hear Emily scream with joy from the other side of the fence."

MORE: Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock reveals surprising revelation about own garden

MORE: See the Garden Rescue experts' Instagram account: The Rich Brothers, Charlie Dimmock and more

Charlie Dimmock with new expert, Lee

The filming for the new episodes, which involve Charlie and new garden expert Chris Hull, comes soon after it was announced that Harry and David Rich, also known as the Rich brothers, would be leaving the show.

Last month, a statement from the show read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

The new presenters will be making their debut on series seven

Chris will be appearing in series seven along with other new faces like Lee Burkhill and Flo Headlam. Chris has worked in the horticulture industry for the past ten years both in the UK and abroad.

Talking about his upcoming stint on the show, Chris told the BBC: "It's fantastic to be joining the team and a great opportunity to make an impact to people's lives, through fun and creative garden design."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.