Outlander star Caitriona Balfe pokes fun at Sam Heughan in new video Fans were loving seeing the actors together

Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan have reunited for a very special video, and it's clear the pair have a great bond off-screen, as Caitríona couldn't resist poking fun at her co-star!

The two were admiring some art sent in by loyal fans of the drama series, when the actress, who plays Claire Fraser on the show, shared a drawing of Sam's character, Jamie Fraser, which caught their attention. Sam was clearly impressed, stating in amazement: "Look at that! That is art," before Caitriona added: "It's got your eyebrow thingy that you do."

WATCH: Caitriona Balfe pokes fun at Outlander co-star Sam Heughan

Sam, looking puzzled at first, asked: "Who do I do?" which prompted his on-screen wife to do an impression of his signature eyebrow hook as she teased: "It's one of your five acting things." Sam then saw the funny side, adding: "I look a little confused or something!"

Die-hard fans of the Starz programme were loving the actors' interaction with each other, in particular Caitríona's impression of her co-star. One person tweeted: "Caitríona making the eyebrow thing that sam does. That's it. That's the tweet."

The pair are gearing up for Outlander's return

Another fan was delighted to see the pair together on screen, writing: "OMG! They're still going to kill me. They are so cute. They look like two children. Two walking memes. This video left the heart warm."

Meanwhile, a third said: "Oh my this really had me cry because I haven't seen you two do a conversation in so long and its lovely to see your friendship not as Jaime and Claire but as yourselves. The artwork is beautiful and all made with love of the characters you play so well #Outlanderlove."

Outlander has recently wrapped filming for its sixth series and fans are patiently awaiting its return. The historical drama, which airs on Starz and Amazon, is due to arrive at the start of next year and recently announced that the season premiere will be 90 minutes long rather than the typical 60 minutes.

