We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Outlander fans listen up! Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are releasing a brand new book about their antics together exploring their homeland and Sam admitted that there are a few embarrassing moments included!

MORE: Sam Heughan’s Outlander co-star pokes fun at his latest snap

Posting the exciting news on his Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption: "For the past few months we have been working away on… wait for it: THE CLANLANDS ALMANAC - it will be hitting bookshelves this November! The Almanac is an odyssey through the many byways of a Scottish year, an invitation to join us over 12 glorious, whisky-fuelled months."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares look at Men in Kilts finale

He added: "In it you will find mountains, battles, famous (and infamous) Scots, the alarming competitiveness of Men in Kilts, clans, feuds, flora, fauna and a healthy sprinkling of embarrassing personal reminiscences (or the endless persist in winding up @grahammctavish). Much is explored, all is shared, lawsuits are inevitable. We can’t wait to continue this journey with you all."

It seems Sam's followers are thrilled by the news of the book and flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement. One person said: "Yaasss!! Awesome pre-Christmas gift!! Ordered!" A second wrote: "Just take it!!! Take all of my money!!! Yolo, right haha!!" Meanwhile, a third said: "That's awesome news! Congratulations you two! I can’t wait to buy my copy!"

MORE: Fans express concern for Sam Heughan following latest post

MORE: Take a look back at Outlander star Sam Heughan's early career – he looks so different!

Sam and Graham's book is available to pre-order

Sam and Graham met almost a decade ago on the set of season one of Outlander and since then their friendship has gone from strength to strength and have joined forces for a number of projects, including their TV show, Men in Kilts.

They began working on their Men in Kilts show back in 2020 and it has been a big hit with viewers. The show sees the pair journey across many different areas of their homeland, learning all about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.