Outlander star teases intense new show by Peaky Blinders creator

Outlander star César Domboy has shared first look snaps at his role in SAS Rogue Heroes, an upcoming BBC series which is also set to star Skins actor Jack O’Connell, Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen and Sex Education’s Connor Swindells - and was created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Posting a series of snaps from the desert, César captioned the album: “Overly proud and lucky to have been enrolled, to serve in the desert and to have eaten some Sahara sand with my SAS Rogue Heroes who don’t need no capes to be my heroes forever. It’s gonna be helluva show.”

The official synopsis for the BBC series reads: “Cairo, 1941. David Stirling - an eccentric young officer, hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong - is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare.

César shared gorgeous snaps of his time on set

"He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic.”

The show has an all-star cast

Jack has previously opened up about the show, saying: “I'm excited to be working on Steven Knight's bold and ambitious new project with a brilliant director and fellow cast members. Playing the legend Paddy Mayne is an honour. I can't wait to get stuck into the challenge of telling this story.”

Steven added: “I’m really excited to be gathering together the very best of a new generation of British and International talent to tell this remarkable story. The people who are depicted and who did such extraordinary things were young, in their 20s, and we have made a conscious decision to cast people of the same age. We enter this project with a spirit of adventure and believe our young and talented actors will do justice to this period of history.”

