Downton Abbey fans amazed at latest snaps of stars who play George on show How time flies!

The young stars of Downton Abbey melted fans' hearts when they appeared in the period drama and subsequent movie. And now, fans of the show were amazed by recent snaps of the actors and couldn't help but admire how much they had grown.

MORE: Downton Abbey teases fans with behind the scenes snap of Lily James

Brothers Oliver and Zac Barker, who both portrayed the Crawley grandson in the series and film, could be seen in a recent Instagram photo, posted by their mum Clare, revealing they had been busy filming in recent months.

The caption read: "Absolutely delighted with these photos of Zac & Oliver in their gorgeous @indigo.island shirts! It's been a busy few months of filming for these two which has been so much fun. Their @spotlightuk profiles are all up to date (check the link in bio) and now hoping for more exciting projects!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton's George can do some serious magic

Many followers commented on the post, with one particularly shocked: "Gosh growing up so quickly!!!" Another echoed this, writing: "Looking so grown-up boys, so grown-up. Can't wait to see what you're filming!" A third added: "What beautiful photos, you both look very handsome and grown up!"

By the looks of social media, it seems the boys are gearing up to reprise their role as the young George in the second Downton Abbey film – which is currently in production and due out later this year.

MORE: Downton Abbey fans wowed by Hugh Bonneville's new look - see photo

MORE: See the cast of Downton Abbey at the start of their careers

The actor's mum often shares updates on social media

Back in April, Clare shared a photo of the movie sequel's poster writing in the caption: "We're finally allowed to announce this! #downtonabbey2 #georgecrawley #childactor #identicalboys #cast #movie #actorslife."

Oliver and Zac are triplets with their sister Meghan. In 2014, their mother Clare opened up about how the cast would get her sons mixed up after their 1920s-style haircuts.

"Zac and Oliver had lovely blonde curls and by the time they had their new hairstyles they looked so grown up, it felt like I'd lost my baby boys," she told the Mail On Sunday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.