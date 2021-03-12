Jim Carter confirms when Downton Abbey sequel will begin filming The actor plays beloved butler Carson in the period drama

Jim Carter has shared more details about the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel, which is due to be released at the end of the year according to reports.

Talking to self-confessed fans of the period drama Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, the actor revealed that filming is due to start this summer at the iconic Highclere Castle in Berkshire.

"We're hopeful that we'll start filming soon," he said. "I'd love to tell you when [exactly] we'll start filming but with the virus and travel restrictions and work restrictions, we haven't got a 100% green light yet."

As for what fans can expect from the sequel, Jim remained tight-lipped on details but did let it slip that his wife Imelda Staunton is set to reprise her role of Maud Bagshaw, a cousin of the Crawley family.

Jim revealed that wife Imelda Staunton will reprise her role in the sequel

Back in September, the actor who is also the father of Bridgerton star Bessie Carter, appeared on the breakfast show and teased that he had seen a first draft of the script for the sequel, saying: "The script for a second film is there, we've seen it, it's very funny, and it's got all the same characters in it, all the regular characters."

Speaking again now about the script, he revealed that creator Julian Fellowes is putting the final touches to it before the cast and crew descend on Highclere. "I have seen the script," he said, adding: "[But] I don't think I've seen the final script because I think Julian Fellowes is still refining and polishing the final draft."

Jim has played butler Carson since the beginning of the series

Last month, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, told BBC Radio 2 how much the stars and production team are "desperate" to get the film done.

During an appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show he said: "Here's the deal, if everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie, we will make a movie. The planets are circling. They are beginning to get into alignment."

