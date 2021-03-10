Downton Abbey film sequel set for Christmas release – report

Downton Abbey fans will be delighted to hear that the sequel for the film is set to hit screens at the end of year, according to reports.

The movie, which will see Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Jim Carter all reprise their roles, is reportedly due to commence filming this summer with the aim of a Christmas release.

The Mirror reports that the cast and crew will begin work at the iconic Highclere Castle in Berkshire as soon as Covid rules allow, with other favourites from the cast returning, too.

WATCH: Jim Carter announces Downton Film sequel news

Last month, Hugh, who played Lord Grantham throughout the period drama's run and reprised his role for the 2019 film, told BBC Radio 2 how much the stars and production team are "desperate" to get the film done.

He told Zoe Ball: "Here's the deal, if everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie, we will make a movie. The planets are circling. They are beginning to get into alignment."

The first film was released in 2019

The actor added: "There is a thing called coronavirus knocking around and until that is under control in a sensible way, we are not going to be able to get all those ducks in a row. But there is certainly the intention to do it. We would love to do it. We are desperate to do it."

It has also been revealed in recent times that the actors have already seen a script, much to the excitement of fans. Back in September 2020, Jim Carter appeared on This Morning, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the writing.

"Holly if you promise not to tell anyone, I'll let you know that we've seen a script. The script for a second film is there, we've seen it, it's very funny, and it's got all the same characters in it, all the regular characters."

