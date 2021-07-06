Josephine Jobert has teased her fans about an upcoming plotline in the new series of Death in Paradise.

MORE: Death in Paradise cameos: the biggest stars you forgot appeared in the BBC drama

The actress, who is currently filming series 11 of the BBC show in Guadeloupe along with the rest of the cast and crew, shared an update on Instagram stories regarding episode two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine Jobert looks gorgeous in makeup-free appearance

The star, who plays DS Florence Cassell in the drama, shared a selfie on Monday looked tired after a day of filming as she wrote: "Haven't posted much today. Been very busy revealing who did it in episode two," as she threw a peace sign to her followers.

Josephine's return to Guadeloupe has seen the star share many snippets and clues about what fans can expect in the new series, as well as revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets.

In response to someone asking: "Out of curiosity, around how long does hair/makeup take before filming?" the French actress revealed that she - and some of her co-stars - are usually in the makeup chair for 40-45 minutes before they step onto set.

Another person enquired how long each episode of the much-loved BBC drama takes to film, to which Joséphine replied: "It takes approx one week and a half [to film an episode]."

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert radiates beauty in makeup-free appearance

MORE: Did you spot this royal family member in Death in Paradise?

Josephine shared the update on her social media

Away from set, however, Josephine and co-star Ralf Little are no less busy. The actors have found themselves preoccupied with an adorable stray puppy who was found by the show's crew. Ralf took to Instagram last week to share an adorable video of the animal, hinting he could be set to adopt them.

Soon after, Josephine provided an update on the dog, admitting she "couldn't" adopt them due to her work commitments.

She began by telling fans: "While I'm here, let me answer your questions regarding the puppy. Many of you asked me if I was going to keep her. I would love it but it would not be reasonable. A puppy is not a toy. I live in an apartment in Paris, I travel a lot.

"A dog is a real involvement and commitment over many, many years (I know it 'cause I had one) and it would not be mature to take it just because it's cute. So I cannot adopt her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.