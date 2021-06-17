Death in Paradise stars talk about filming season 11 without Tobi Bakare

Death in Paradise stars Josephine Jobert and Tahj Miles have opened up about filming the popular show without Tobi Bakare, who bowed out of season ten after a decade on the series.

Answering questions on their Instagram Stories, the co-stars were asked if they missed Tobi, who played JP Hooper. Tahj joked: "Sorry, who? I don't remember him." Josephine joined in, saying: "Oh Tobi, he was the guy that was..." before the pair pretended to break down in floods of tears, indicating that they were instead missing their pal!

Josephine previously opened up about how she was heartbroken when Tobi left the show. Chatting to HELLO!, she said: "I am devastated. I cried so much. We had a - not a wrap party because we weren't allowed to - but a goodbye with the team and when I went home to my villa - you don't know this - but I started crying!

"Honestly, I started the show with you and I love him so much! Tobi is the best, he's so funny, he's a really good person. I don't want to talk about it, I'm still emotional about this!"

Tobi left after season ten

Ralf Little also admitted that it was a tough time - and that he even asked Tobi not to leave! He explained: "We knew what was happening since we'd read the scripts, but Tobi and I always have a laugh with each other and play football together... we're guys and we're not necessarily given to expressing feelings as openly as perhaps we should... but in the last two or three weeks, we'd have a scene, and I'd be like, 'Don't go.'

"At first he thought I was joking, then he realised I meant it and said, 'It's a done deal.' But he hasn't had himself killed off so there's still a chance!"

