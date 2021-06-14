Josephine Jobert addresses rumoured feud with former co-star The Death in Paradise star wanted to set the record straight

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has addressed a rumoured "feud" with a former co-star. The actress, who is known for playing DS Florence Cassell in the BBC show, had received a message from a fan on Instagram asking if rumours of a feud with her Lightning co-star, Charles Templon, were true.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert is gorgeous in tiny crop top and shorts

Josephine was keen to set the record straight, informing her followers the claims were "false". She wrote: "Someone's asking a question about a series I've done years ago [sic]. He wants to know if the rumours are true that my colleague and I did not get along. And of course the rumours are false."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert reveals moment she panicked during filming

The French actress then went on to share a number of images of herself alongside fellow actor Charles, with whom she starred in the French soap opera from 2007 to 2011, proving that the two were clearly firm friends throughout their time on the programme.

Lightning was a popular French drama which saw Josephine take on the lead role as Alice throughout the five-season run, with Charles playing her love interest, Alex.

Meanwhile, Josephine has recently been making her followers sufficiently envious with gorgeous pictures from her time on the island of Guadeloupe, where she seems to be gearing up to start filming another series of BBC's Death in Paradise.

MORE: Death in Paradise introduces new cast member and juicy plot details for season 11

MORE: Death in Paradise star finally reveals when filming is set to start for season 11

The actress was keen to stress the "feud" claims were false

The actress returned to the show for the tenth anniversary special which aired in January. The reprisal marked her comeback as DS Cassell after a hiatus from the drama for series nine.

Although neither the BBC nor Josephine have confirmed her return to the show, other stars including Ralf Little are also currently in Guadeloupe – so it's certainly looking possible.

Josephine and actor Charles starred together in French drama Lightning

The actress also teased she could be coming back for series 11 in an exclusive chat with HELLO! earlier this year. On whether it was a possibility, the actress stated coyly: "I can't tell you right now, that's quite secret. Maybe, maybe not!"

She added further: "We'll see! If it happens, it happens. I'm just going to live day by day and try and see my family and friends as much as we are allowed to [right now]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.