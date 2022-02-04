Did you spot this royal family member in Death in Paradise? The royal family member is also an actress

Death in Paradise is already halfway through season 11, and we have been loving the host of guest stars who have appeared in the show so far. However, did you know that a member of the royal family once starred in the beloved crime show? Find out more about Lady Frederick Windsor's appearance...

Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Prince Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick, stars in the very first season of the show in episode five, Spot the Difference, as Ann Hamilton. Ann is the wife of Leon Hamilton, who is murdered while handcuffed to Detective Richard Poole.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "A murder investigation becomes more than personal for Richard when the victim is murdered while handcuffed to him. With his job on the line, he needs all his British rigour and stoutest brogues to get to the heart of the Paradise Beach mystery."

Sophie starred in season one of the popular series

Sophie has starred in a series of television roles, and is perhaps best known for her role as Big Suze in Peep Show. She has also appeared in Sanditon and the JK Rowling Strike adaptation, Strike: Lethal White.

Sophie also does plenty of charity work, and was appointed as the royal patron of the Children's Surgery Foundation (previously known as the Chelsea Children's Hospital Charity), which raises funds for equipment and facilities to make stays at the hospital more welcoming and pleasant for children and their families.

Sophie has previously starred in Sanditon

The mum-of-two said: "I am thrilled to come on board The Children's Surgery Foundation. The amazing interventions this foundation suggests and then fund to make a sick child's life less painful and harrowing are nothing short of inspirational."

