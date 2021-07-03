Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert radiates beauty in makeup-free appearance The star is currently in the island of Guadeloupe

Josephine Jobert proved she is just as gorgeous off-screen as she is on after sharing a stunning new clip on Instagram.

The Death in Paradise star radiated beauty as she went makeup-free on her Stories on Saturday morning.

Josephine's natural beauty spoke volumes as she pulled a variety of facial expressions while her hair blew in the gusty wind.

Wearing a pretty polka dot sundress, the actress looked beautiful for her off-duty appearance as she took a break from filming the hit BBC One show.

Josephine has been very active on social media since she and her co-stars returned to the island of Guadeloupe to commence filming.

The star has shared videos showing her enjoying what the island has to offer, as well as the stunning views – and swimming pool – that her villa has.

Josephine looked beautiful for her makeup-free appearance

Just recently, the 36-year-old enjoyed a hair-raising quad bike ride, displaying her toned figure in a burgundy crop top and high-waisted cycling shorts.

Sharing a trio of images, including one of her straddling her ride, Josephine flashed peace signs as she posed triumphantly on a quad bike after exploring the island on four wheels.

Josephine explores the island during breaks from filming

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this year, Josephine revealed what she liked most about the island. "The people we work with are just great and they're like family now. And, on the weekends, we go hiking, scuba diving, we see waterfalls, dolphins," she said.

On the special connection she has with her co-stars, she added: "We have a good time. It's not easy every day, because working with people every single day, from six in the morning to six in the evening, it can be quite long. So, we have ups and downs, it's normal we're human beings.

"But I've made very, very good friends, especially this year in series ten, I met amazing people. And we had so many great moments together."

