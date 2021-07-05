Outlander star surprises fans by appearing alongside Shaun Evans in new Vigil trailer The submarine drama also stars Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie

BBC has released a new trailer for their much-anticipated drama Vigil, which stars Suranne Jones, Martin Compston Rose Leslie and Shaun Evans - but viewers were surprised to spot an Outlander fan favourite cast member in the clip!

Lauren Lyle, who plays Marsali in the time-travelling show, is shown briefly in the trailer, though not much is known about her character - yet. The actress shared a snap of filming back in August 2020, captioning the post: “VIGIL.” She also shared the exciting new trailer, and her fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “This looks really interesting and how awesome to see you in this type of role!! Get it girl,” while another added: “Totally different than Marsali.”

Others shared their reactions on YouTube, with one posing: “Wow trailer is spell bounding,” while another added: “Anything featuring the splendid Suranne Jones has got to be worth a look!” Line of Duty fans were also keen to watch, with one writing: “Ah so excited to see Martin Compston on our screens again! Can’t wait for a new drama.”

So what is the series about? The official synopsis reads: “The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security.”

Did you spot Lauren in the trailer?

Suranne, who plays DCI Amy Silva, opened up about the new series, saying: "Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about… Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices.”

