Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert shows off white swimsuit as she enjoys dip in infinity pool The star is on the island of Guadeloupe filming Death in Paradise

Josephine Jobert is currently busy on the island of Guadaloupe filming Death in Paradise's season 11 – but that doesn't mean that in her downtime she can't enjoy some downtime, even when it rains!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the French actress shared a stunning video showing her taking a dip in her villa's infinity pool as the rain poured down.

WATCH: Josephine Jobert enjoys swim in stunning infinity pool

"Zen," she simply captioned the 20-second clip.

The video sparked a great reaction from her 88,000 followers who labelled her a "gorgeous lady" and showered her with love heart emojis.

"That looks amazing and so calming," wrote a follower, whilst another added: "Wow, enjoy it Josephine."

Josephine is making the most of her time in the island

"Stunning Josephine, and what a view, how lucky you are to work in Paradise. Do you ever get to go to other islands around Guadalupe?" quizzed another.

Others, however, couldn't help but ask about the hit BBC show. "Looks very inviting. How many episodes have you filmed so far?" asked a follower.

Josephine was a good sport and revealed that they are finishing episode two this week.

Josephine plays DS Florence Cassell on the hit show

"2! I mean we've finished 1 and we'll finish 2 on Friday," she replied.

Josephine's return to Guadeloupe has seen the star share many snippets and clues about what fans can expect in the new series, as well as revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets.

In response to someone asking: "Out of curiosity, around how long does hair/makeup take before filming?" the French actress revealed that she - and some of her co-stars - are usually in the makeup chair for 40-45 minutes before they step onto set.

Another person enquired how long each episode of the much-loved BBC drama takes to film, to which Joséphine replied: "It takes approx one week and a half [to film an episode]."