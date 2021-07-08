Eamonn Holmes looks Wimbledon ready in incredible throwback picture

As Wimbledon continues on, This Morning star Eamonn Holmes shared an incredible throwback picture – and he looked ready to hit the courts.

The veteran presenter looked unrecognisable with brown curls as he posed on a tennis court in a sports shirt and a very short pair of white shorts.

"Ok… caption this," he challenged his fans, before adding a flurry of hashtags to the post. "#wimbledon #wimbledon2021 #tennis #tenniscourt #tennisplayer #couldofbeenacontender."

Fans went wild over the photo, and many had their own suggestions. "'Have YOU been served,' asked Eamonn sheepishly," joked one.

"I like short shorts," jested another, while a third wrote: "New balls, please."

A fourth fan suggested that Wimbledon might not be a young Eamonn's focus, as they said: "Young Eamonn would definitely have made it into Love Island."

While Eamonn was focused on his fitness during his youth, it's his wife Ruth Langsford who is currently the fitness fanatic in the relationship.

The star shocked fans with his appearance

The presenter has taken on the Couch to 5k challenge, but recently got candid with her fans as she admitted to a fitness "fail".

The 61-year-old Loose Women presenter admitted she had to stop running after just 16 minutes because she was so out of breath.

Red-faced and panting, Ruth spoke directly to the camera, saying: "So... Epic fail, epic fail today. I just wasn't feeling it, I said I was nervous. I was really struggling, I couldn't get my breathing right."

She explained that it was her first fail since she took up the challenge eight weeks ago, and added: "I got to halfway and I was like, 'Oh God, I can't do it!' Pushed on a bit more, I think I stopped quite soon after that. I don't know what I've done, about 16 minutes."

Ruth's kind-hearted followers were quick to reassure her it was totally normal to suffer a slump in energy and not to beat herself up about it.

Ruth has taken on the couch to 5k challenge

One fan said: "You haven't failed Ruth. The fact you get out and have a go is an achievement in itself," while another posted: "Do NOT worry! You're doing amazingly and all runners have days like that - sometimes it's just not happening! X"

Another wise supporter commented: "Well done for admiring you struggled Ruth, refreshing to hear people tell it as it is. You'll do better next time.

"Remember Ruth, in January if someone had said to you that you would be disappointed for RUNNING RUNNING for SIXTEEN minutes you would have laughed at them because you would be glad to run for one minute!!! You are a star and after a break you have to go back a couple of steps!! Take care, delighted you got back on the horse xx."

