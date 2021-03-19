Viewers surprised as Dermot O'Leary swears live on This Morning Not at this time of the morning, Dermot!

Oops! Dermot O'Leary surprised fans after cursing live on This Morning, and plenty took to Twitter to discuss the cheeky moment from the TV personality.

On the show, Dermot made a mistake, then joked: "[Expletive], I'm going to get killed for that," as his co-star, Alison Hammond, laughed.

Posting about the accidental slip-up, one person wrote: "Dermot I can’t believe you have just swore live on tv. Is that allowed or will you be in the [expletive] for saying that," while another added: "Ohhhhh dermot just said [expletive] on #ThisMorning. Don’t apologise, don’t make him apologise. Go on Dermot!"

Dermot was presenting This Morning when he made the faux pas

Dermot and Alison began hosting the breakfast show on Fridays back in January, replacing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. The pair were an instant hit with viewers, with many sharing their approval of the duo on social media. During their debut, one fan tweeted: "God this is amazing already LOVE Alison and Dermot #ThisMorning."

Back in December, Ruth and Eamonn reacted to the news by posting messages to their fans on social media. Eamonn shared an image of him and his wife accepting a National Television Award, writing in the caption: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories, hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all."

Ruth also said her goodbyes via Instagram, "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

