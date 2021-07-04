Ruth Langsford shares rare glimpse of pristine garden at luxe Surrey mansion The Loose Women host lives with her husband Eamonn Holmes

Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford shared a rare photograph of the vast garden she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes in their six-bedroom Surrey mansion.

Taking to Instagram to share her disappointment with the miserable British weather this summer, the glamorous 61-year-old posted a photo of her garden to her Instagram story.

"Another summer's day!!" penned Ruth, ironically captioning her photo of the rainstorm. "But we won 4 – 0!!" she continued, referring to England's iconic win at the Euros against Ukraine on Saturday night.

Ruth and Eamonn share their luxurious home with their 18-year-old son Jack. The This Morning presenting duo both share glimpses of their home via social media, revealing areas like the cosy living room and Eammon's Manchester United-themed man cave. The football fanatic has even managed to make the garden look like a football pitch with immaculate stripes on the lawn.

Ruth and Eamonn live in a six-bedroom home just outside of London

Although there were no visible mowed stripes in Ruth's latest snap, the star did reveal the couple's garden is surrounded by large hedges and lush greenery, presumably for the family's added privacy.

Stunning red roses and blooming flowers could also be seen in the TV host's photo – unsurprising considering Ruth enjoys gardening at the weekends with her mum.

Ruth shares an incredibly close bond with her mother Joan and spends most weekends with her making a hearty family roast, so it came as no surprise when Ruth posted a heartwarming video of her mum helping out with the gardening on her wedding anniversary with Eamonn last Saturday.

The Loose Women star enjoys gardening with her mum Joan

"A wonderful afternoon spent gardening with Mum….it’s the little things," shared Ruth, who was celebrating her 11 year anniversary.

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the sweet video, noting that Ruth had chosen to mark the special day in the garden with Eamonn and her mum.

"Oh Ruth this is amazing! Love seeing your posts about your mum, so precious" shared a fan.

