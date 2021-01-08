Graham Norton says he's being 'horrible' in This Morning interview gone wrong Luckily Graham has a great sense of humour!

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary left an interview with Graham Norton red-faced during their This Morning debut - and we're just glad that the chat show host has a brilliant sense of humour!

During their interview with the TV personality, Alison said: "I miss you, I love you. The last time I saw you, you were with your dog. I've just been told I'm going to get a four-legged friend. Have you still got your dog?"

Graham then awkwardly replied: "Erm, no. Dead." As Dermot hid his face in his hands and started laughing, Alison said: "Gutted, oh I'm so sorry. I'm absolutely devastated. That's the worst thing to say!"

Graham laughed along with Dermot at the faux pas, telling Alison: "I was, I was devastated when it happened. I'm being horrible to you!"

Taking to Twitter to discuss the moment, one person wrote: "Alison: 'The last time I saw you you were walking your beautiful dog. Have you still got her?' Graham Norton: 'No. Dead!' Alison and Dermot are perfect additions to the show #ThisMorning." Another added: "I spat out my tea!"

Graham is set to begin his new gig on Virgin Radio on Sunday and opened up about starting on Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky. He said: "We did a little dummy run the other night and it’s fun - I really liked it.

"Here’s my confession - at Radio 2 I was never allowed to touch a button, I was just gloves on, and I’d sit there and talk. So everything happened around me. But here, I’m pushing some buttons and it’s pathetic how excited that makes me."

