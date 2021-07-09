Love Island Insider: Amy Hart talks villa drama, her favourite islander, and who she’d couple up with Amy starred on the show in the 2019 series

Love Island is starting to seriously gear up, and there’s only one person we can truly quiz when the villa boys start getting muggy, and that’s Love Island legend Amy Hart herself! Appearing in the 2019 series, Amy was famously coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, and they were ‘half-girlfriend’ before he went to Casa Amor and tried to couple up with someone else - outrageous!

Chatting about the secrets of the villa as well as her opinions on the ins and outs of the 2021 series, including her favourite contestant, why the relationships become so important so quickly, and Chloe and Kaz’s clash after Chloe attempted to ‘get to know’ Toby, Amy joins us for a fabulous gossip session. Enjoy…

WATCH: Love Island Insider: SPECIAL GUEST Amy Hart chats latest villa goss and behind-the-scenes secrets!

The star has also been keeping her fans updated with her opinion on the show, and was tweeting away about Thursday night’s show. She wrote: “After our one of these evenings it was all kicking off and I was just working out which ingredients I wanted to keep from the cooking challenge. Eyes always on the prize (food).” She added: “Love the girls trying to find love for Hugo.”

What do you think of the series so far? Join us for our next instalment of HELLO! Insider for the latest gossip and drama!

