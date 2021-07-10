FBI Most Wanted star Kellan Lutz celebrates incredible achievement with Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto

Kellan Lutz has shared news of an incredible achievement, along with Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto and his wife Brittany Gonzales.

The three star in a new film, Divertimento, which has won four awards at the Seattle Film Festival, including best ensemble.

"That’s a lot," Kellan captioned a picture of the poster announcing its win, adding: "Congrats team!"

MORE: Twilight star Kellan Lutz marries Brittany Gonzales in secret ceremony

Loading the player...

WATCH: Divertimento trailer

The Twilight actor headlines the film which follows his character, Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento.

Torrey DeVitto, who left Chicago Med at the end of season six this year, stars as does Ola Rapace (Skyfall), Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), Christian Hillborg (The Last Kingdom), Ellie Heydon (Harlots), and Kellan's wife Brittany.

MORE: Twilight actor Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany mourn devastating death of baby at six months

MORE: Chicago Fire stars Daniel Kyri and Miranda Rae Mayo over the moon as familiar face joins season 10

The film is written and directed by French filmmaker Keyvan Sheikhalishahi.

Kellan shared the news on Instagram

Kellan is currently in Germany filming Come Out Fighting, a story about the first US battalion of black soldiers in World War Two.

The 761st Tank Battalion was a separate battalion because the United States Army was not yet desegregated at that time.

Their motto was "come out fighting".

In late June he revealed that his wife Brittany snuck a sweet note into his suitcase to remind him of home.

Kellan shared the note on social media, thanking his wife for writing "lovely letters" and hiding them in his case.

"Thank you to my amazing wife @brittanylynnlutz for always writing me lovely letters and hiding them in my suitcase when I have to leave," he wrote, calling her the "light of my life."

Kellan and Brittany married in secret in 2017

Kellan, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kenny Crosby in the hit CBS franchise, and Brittany are parents to four-month-old daughter Ashtyn.

The note read: "We love you so much and already miss you! Thank you for being the best hubby and daddy.

"We can't wait to have you back home so we can laugh and play and cuddle and swim! You are the light of our lives! Be safe and have a great shoot, love you!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.