Chicago Fire stars Miranda Rae Mayo and Daniel Kyri celebrate Annie Ilonzeh's exciting news

Former Chicago Fire star Annie Ilonzeh has revealed a new lead role on NBC - and pals Miranda Rae Mayo and Daniel Kyri are over the moon for her.

The three met on the first responder show where Miranda plays firefighter Stella Kidd and Annie starred as paramedic Emily Foster. Daniel stars as firefighter Darren Ritter.

Annie left in season eight, but the two stayed friends and Miranda has now shared the news of Annie's TV gig, adding: "Yes goddess yes."

"As a kid, I wanted to be on the shows I watched so bad, I thought I could literally jump through the TV and land on the show. Damn, feels so good," Annie had captioned her original post.

"We got a show. My team did that. Thankful for DaVida, Santana, Justin, JJ, Moira, Ross, John, and everyone involved. Let’s get it."

Daniel also shared the post, writing: "Best news I've heard all day, time for mom to do what she does best. Slay."

Annie shared the news on Instagram

The show, Getaway, is from John Davis and John Fox - the pair behind The Blacklist. Getaway follows a group who attend a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of criminals take the island hostage.

Annie stars as Tessa Carrillo, a former Army medical vet who is hoping to reconnect with her sister Tessa, whose wedding is taking place on the island.

The news comes after Miranda herself shared the news that she had also scored a new gig, starring in the new dark comedy film Going Places.

Taking to Instagram earlier in June, Miranda shared a screenshot of the Deadline report announcing the news and wrote: "@GoingPlacesFilm @MaxChernov thank you for having me."

The three have been good pals for several years

Fans couldn't help but wonder, though, what the new role means for Miranda's ongoing role on Chicago Fire.

"Congrats!! Love this for you! But I hope you'll still have time for Stella Kidd and Chicago Fire, too. I'm not ready to lose her yet," one such fan wrote while another questioned: "This won't take away from Chicago Fire, right?"

There's no news yet on Miranda's future on the much-loved TV show, although she recently spoke to HELLO! and shared where she would like to see her character when the show returns for its tenth season later in Fall.

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," she said.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

