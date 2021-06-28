Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo shares stunning pride pictures

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo has left fans gobsmacked after sharing a stunning series of new pictures.

Posted to celebrate Pride Month, Miranda rocked a multi-color oversized patchwork coat with pink flared trousers and neon green heels.

Simply captioning the post with the rainbow pride flag and the words "she queer," fans were quick to comment with fire and heart emojis.

"Omgg I love!!!!!!! These colors and this fit," commented one fan as another added: "Beautiful."

"Happy pride beautiful people," Miranda added along with the details of the shoot.

The 30-year-old stars as Stella KIdd in the hit NBC drama Chicago Fire, where fans mostly see her in the firefighters uniform.

Miranda looked stunning in the patchwork coat

She recently shared that she was joining the cast of new film Going Places - but although fans were over the moon other followers couldn't help but wonder what the new role means for Miranda's ongoing role on Chicago Fire.

"Congrats!! Love this for you! But I hope you'll still have time for Stella Kidd and Chicago Fire, too. I'm not ready to lose her yet," one such fan wrote while another questioned: "This won't take away from Chicago Fire, right?"

There's no news yet on Miranda's future on the much-loved TV show, although she recently spoke to HELLO! and shared where she would like to see her character when the show returns for its tenth season later in Fall.

Mirands stars as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," she said.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

