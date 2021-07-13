Death in Paradise: first look at season 11 is here! See the first look at season 11

Death in Paradise has shared a first look at season 11 - but sharing the first snaps of the newest cast member, Shanton Jackson, as Sergeant Naomi Thomas!

In one of the snaps, Naomi is stood by Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles), hinting that the two newcomers to St Marie’s police force might well good pals. But what do we know about Naomi so far? Her official character description reads: “The ambitious and gifted Naomi joins the Honoré police force having arrived from a neighbouring island but, despite her lack of experience, is keen to make her mark.”

Speaking about the incredible role, Shanton previously said: "I'm so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series. I used to watch Death in Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he'll be watching me, it's truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic!”

We can't wait to meet Naomi Thomas!

At the time of her casting, the show’s producer Tim Key added: “We’re so excited to be back in Guadeloupe and calling action on our eleventh series - and also to welcome Shantol to the cast. She’s an amazing addition to the team and we can’t wait for the audience to meet Naomi. We also can’t wait to share some huge surprises we’ve got in store."

So what can we expect from season 11 of the beloved murder mystery series? The BBC has released a synopsis teasing the new episodes, which reads: "Series eleven will see even more mysterious murders, guest stars galore, huge surprises and plenty of twists. How will Marlon cope without JP? Will Neville disclose how he really feels about Florence and how will she respond to this bombshell? If that’s not enough, could the return of familiar faces to the island cause trouble in paradise?" We can’t wait to get some answers!

