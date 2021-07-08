Death in Paradise's Joséphine Jobert sparks fan reaction after revealing times are not always 'easy' The actress is back filming series 11 of the BBC show

It's clear that Joséphine Jobert is a very positive person – and, naturally, the actress is keen to encourage people to 'keep smiling' even when times are tough.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares sweet confession - and best friend Will Mellor’s shocked reaction is hilarious

The Death in Paradise star, who is currently in Guadeloupe filming series 11 of the BBC show, shared a candid post on her Instagram recently about smiling even when times are "not easy", and her fans could definitely relate.

Joséphine's photo sees her showing off her trademark grin, with the caption reading: "They say that laughing makes you live longer. Then let me tell you that I might live forever because I think there is not a single day where I don't smile or laugh.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joséphine Jobert enjoys swim in stunning infinity pool

"Even when things are not easy sometimes. I got this from my mom and I thank her for that. I wish you a beautiful day and keep on showing the world your smile and inner beauty."

The BBC star's followers were quick to react to her honesty, with many praising her positive attitude to life. One person wrote: "They say a picture speaks a thousand words, but yours and your smile speaks a million and just lights up the whole room!"

A second said: "Amazing words.... I try to laugh every day. Life is too short to not find the best out of it! I love your posts. So inspirational," as a third added: "Wonderful positive words Josephine and your photos are beautifully vibrant." A fourth simply stated: "Beautiful words and so true."

MORE: Is Shyko Amos returning to Death in Paradise for season 11?

MORE: Kris Marshall reveals real reason he left Death in Paradise

Josephine shared the positive message to her Instagram

Joséphine has been sharing plenty of exciting snippers and clues about what fans can expect in the new series of Death in Paradise, as well as revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets.

In response to a fan asking: "Out of curiosity, around how long does hair/makeup take before filming?" the French actress revealed that she - and some of her co-stars - are usually in the makeup chair for 40-45 minutes before they step onto set.

Another person enquired how long each episode of the much-loved BBC drama takes to film, to which Joséphine replied: "It takes approx one week and a half [to film an episode]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.