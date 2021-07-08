Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares sweet confession - and best friend Will Mellor’s shocked reaction is hilarious Ralf Little plays Neville Parker on the hit show

Ralf Little shared the sweetest confession while in the Caribbean for Death in Paradise season 11. Having just woken up, he revealed that he let his newest pet, an adorable puppy who was found on the streets of Guadeloupe, sleep in his bed. He captioned the clip: “I finally cracked. I’m sorry.”

In the video, he can be heard saying: “I’m going to have to make a confession. My alarm just went and last night I crumbled and allowed this to happen.” He then showed the sweet little pooch fast asleep on his bed, and added: “Perfect little thing she is!” While fans were delighted to see the lovely moment, with one writing: “Aww you’ve got to take her home with you,” while another added: “Well known fact that you sleep better with your dog on the bed.”

WATCH: Ralf Little shared a clip of himself with bed with his adorable puppy

However, Ralf’s Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps co-star and good friend Will Mellor was shocked by the reveal, commenting: “[Expletive] is going on with you and these [expletive] dogs!? Are you doing a dog rescue show that you haven’t told me about!!??”

Ralf and Will are good pals

Ralf previously revealed that he wanted the little dog as a new family member in late June. Sharing a clip of himself meeting her, he said: “I have bad news. I’m just walking into the production office as I got word that another little puppy has been picked up off the street.” Seeing her, he cooed: “Hello sweetheart! Hello little one.” Addressing the camera, he joked: “Right well, I’m going to need another house.”

