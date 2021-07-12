Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert pokes fun at her role as Florence Cassell The star plays Florence Cassell on the hit BBC show

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has poked fun at herself in her role as DS Florence Cassell in the hit BBC show. Sharing a slideshow of shots from the popular series, the photos begin with ‘what you see on TV and show Josephine posing dynamically as Florence, then switch to ‘reality’, which included screengrabs of Josephine with her eyes half-closed or pulling faces.

Her followers were quick to comment, with one joking: “Why is Hollywood not asking for you,” to which Josephine responded with shrug and heart face emojis. Another added: “Love this,” with a laughing cry face emoji, while a third posted: “The reality looks perfect to me!”

WATCH: Josephine Jobert pokes fun at herself in new clip

Josephine has been enjoying her time in the Caribbean while filming the hit show, and shared a selfie in early July looking tired after a day of filming. She wrote: “Haven't posted much today. Been very busy revealing who did it in episode two," as she threw a peace sign to her followers.

Josephine is currently filming in the Caribbean

Josephine's return to Guadeloupe has seen the star share many snippets and clues about what fans can expect in the new series, as well as revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets. In response to someone asking: "Out of curiosity, around how long does hair/makeup take before filming?" the French actress revealed that she - and some of her co-stars - are usually in the makeup chair for 40-45 minutes before they step onto set.

Another person enquired how long each episode of the much-loved BBC drama takes to film, to which Joséphine replied: "It takes approx one week and a half [to film an episode].

