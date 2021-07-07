Is Shyko Amos returning to Death in Paradise for season 11? Find out the latest casting news for the BBC show

Shyko Amos was a firm favourite among fans in her role as Ruby Patterson on Death in Paradise, and viewers were disappointed when her character was written out of the show ahead of season ten. But will the star be returning to the series any time soon? Find out here…

Although we would love to say that Ruby was returning to the St. Marie police force was season 11, it looks like Shyko won’t be reprising her role quite yet. The actress recently shared a post revealing a new mindfulness and wellbeing practice, The Mind Matters Practice, while joking about auditioning for roles.

WATCH: Death in Paradise says goodbye to Shyko Amos

She wrote: “About 5 years ago I found Therapy and Mindfulness. A year ago I set up a Mindfulness and Wellbeing Space called The Mind Matters Practice. Sooo, If you want some positive, soul-enriching content, self-care reminders, and some mental health food for thought, with some interesting lives from time to time then follow my mindfulness Instagram page @themindmatterspractice.

“And YES I'm still an actor ask my agent we are auditioning like crazyyyyy #actorforlife #igetoutofallyourboxes. Thanks so much for following me guys and for all the support.”

Shyko left the show ahead of season ten

After leaving the show in 2019, Shyko thanked her fans via her YouTube channel, saying: "Thank you for giving Ruby a chance because at first you really didn’t. You were rough on me the first couple of episodes. I remember one of the articles, ‘Ruby slammed, she’s awful.’

“My little heart almost broke. I was like, ‘Oh my god, they hate me.’ I read all the comments, ‘she’s so annoying,’ ‘she’s so boring,’ ‘I can’t stand her.’ And she probably was a bit annoying actually, I can see that. Thank you for getting behind her.”

The BBC also released a statement that read: "After two series bringing law, order, and joy to the streets of Saint Marie, we’re sad to say goodbye to Ruby Patterson who made such a massive impact in such a short time!”

