Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: what to expect, how to watch and more The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview will air in the US next week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to sit down with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey next week for a primetime special titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry.

MORE: Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: Holly Willoughby reveals new details

The interview will be Meghan and Prince Harry's first sit-down interview since their engagement in November 2017.

While the first half will feature an interview with Meghan alone, husband Harry will join her for the second part to discuss the couples' future and life in America. So what can viewers expect from the exclusive tell-all and when will it air? Keep reading to find out...

Loading the player...

WATCH: All the signs that Meghan Markle was expecting another baby

What will Meghan Markle's Oprah interview be about?

"Meghan will talk about what it was like to marry into the royal family, motherhood and how she has coped with the intense pressure of being such a high profile figure," says HELLO! 's Royal Editor, Emily Nash.

MORE: Where will Meghan Markle give birth to second child? A look at California's luxurious options

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: key moments as they mark one year since leaving royal life

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film inside unseen space at £11million home – and it's gorgeous

"But I don't think she will want to be critical of royal family members. Harry is still very close to the Queen and will not want to upset her. This will be her giving her version of events and the couple talking about their current and future plans, their work with Archewell and their expanding family."

Emily adds that the documentary, which was filmed during a two-day shoot at the couples' £11million LA mansion in mid-February, is about "setting out their stall and presenting their new life to the world. They are in a very different place to where they were when she spoke to ITV's Tom Bradby and I think this will have a more optimistic feel".

It will be the couples' first sit-down interview since they announced their engagement in 2017

As well as interviews with Meghan and Harry themselves, the documentary looks set to include footage from previous interviews with those close to the pair, including Meghan's mother Samantha. Speaking on This Morning this week, Holly Willoughby revealed that Oprah's team had been in touch to request footage of the show's interview with Samantha Markle in early 2020.

When will Meghan Markle's Oprah interview air?

Audiences in the US will be able to watch the interview on the CBS Television Network. when it airs at 8pm EST on Sunday 7 March - just hours after members of the royal family, including the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge, take part in a special TV programme to mark Commonwealth Day. However, it is not yet clear how UK viewers will be able to tune into the interview.

Undoubtedly, clips from the show will circulate news outlets and social media almost immediately after airing in the States but as it stands, no British broadcaster has purchased the rights to the full 90-minute interview.

Oprah interviewed Harry and Meghan at their LA mansion earlier this month

According to reports, there is a bidding war going on behind the scenes for the rights to air the show, with ITV currently looking like the likely champion.

However, there is also a chance it could land on Netflix, given the couples struck a huge partnership deal with the streaming service last year. A decision on how the show will be made available in the UK is likely to come in the next few days, and we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.