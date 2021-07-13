2021 Emmy Awards: See all of this year's nominees, including The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and more Which shows do you want to win big?

The nominees for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here! The stars and television shows selected for the 2021 shortlist have been announced - and it seems that The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and WandaVision are the frontrunners to win big.

This year's ceremony will be taking place on 19 September and (hopefully) be one of the first awards show this year with minimal Covid-19 restrictions and regulations. However, that's not to say this year's show will be free from the shadow of the pandemic; many high-profile shows, including Succession, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, are sadly not in the running this year as they missed the eligibility window for this year's awards.

So, then which shows and stars are hoping to win big this year? Find the full list of nominees below...

WATCH: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odam Jnr (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elisabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K Brown (This is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O'Conner (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Coleman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

