2021 Emmy Awards: See all of this year's nominees, including The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and more

Eve Crosbie
The stars and television shows selected for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards shortlist have been announced - find out who's set to win big here!
The nominees for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here! The stars and television shows selected for the 2021 shortlist have been announced - and it seems that The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and WandaVision are the frontrunners to win big.
This year's ceremony will be taking place on 19 September and (hopefully) be one of the first awards show this year with minimal Covid-19 restrictions and regulations. However, that's not to say this year's show will be free from the shadow of the pandemic; many high-profile shows, including Succession, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, are sadly not in the running this year as they missed the eligibility window for this year's awards.
So, then which shows and stars are hoping to win big this year? Find the full list of nominees below...
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odam Jnr (Hamilton)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elisabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K Brown (This is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O'Conner (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Coleman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series:
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
