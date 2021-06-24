Viewers react to 'bizarre' trailer for Lifetime's latest Harry and Meghan movie Fans of the royal couple and movie-lovers alike had a lot to say

The first trailer for Lifetime's latest movie, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, has been released - and has sparked a huge reaction from fans of the royal couple.

MORE: Royal family responds to Prince Harry's claims that he was 'cut off financially'

The film, which is slated to air this autumn, will follow the most recent chapter in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives following their decision to step back from royal life and relocate to America.

According to the official synopsis, the film will detail "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie," as well as the "private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties". See the first look trailer for yourself below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Watch the first trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Fans of the royal couple and movie-lovers alike had a lot to say about the upcoming film. Taking to Twitter, one person said: "Oh my goodness, I can't stop laughing. I thought this was a joke, then realised it is actually a movie…which made me laugh even more."

MORE: Actors who have played members of the royal family

MORE: Filming for season five of The Crown kicks off amid ongoing casting difficulties - report

Another wrote: "I can't stop cringing," and someone else added: "OK, this looks truly bizarre and I'm 1000% going to be watching it."

A third joked about the speed at which Lifetime has worked to get the film made, given that it looks like it will dramatise events from just three months ago, writing: "The devil works hard but Lifetime works harder."

Will you be watching the new Lifetime movie?

While the trailer for the movie has certainly got fans talking, it isn't actually the first flick Lifetime has made about the royal couple. The channel has previously released two films about them, the first being Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, which aired in 2018 just a few days before the royal wedding, followed by Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which was released in 2019 and looked at the newlyweds' first year of marriage.

MORE: Netflix has an upcoming show about a new royal family - and we're already obsessed

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley starred in the first film, while Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith took over the roles in the sequel. In the upcoming third instalment, Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton take on the roles of Harry and Meghan, respectively.

There's no news yet on when Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, is due to be released in the UK, although it's likely that it will be picked up by Channel 5 since the previous two films were.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox